Nagar Bhaban stays locked

Supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, along with a significant number of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) employees, yesterday continued their sit-in in front of the Nagar Bhaban, demanding Ishraque's formal appointment as mayor without further delay.

The protest, which began around 10:00am, saw a large gathering of Ishraque's supporters and members of the DSCC employees union on the premises of the city corporation headquarters.

The operations at the Nagar Bhaban remains at a standstill, severely disrupting public services and causing inconvenience to the residents of Dhaka. The main gates of the building also remained locked yesterday.

Beginning on May 14, the demonstration has shown no signs of slowing.

Under the banner of "Dhakabashi", the protesters marched within the compound and returned to the gates chanting slogans and demanding that Ishraque be handed the DSCC charge.

Mashiur Rahman, a former secretary and chief coordinator of the protest, told The Daily Star, "We will not leave until the people's mayor, Ishraque Hossain, is handed over charge."