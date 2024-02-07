Myanmar conflict features prominently in FM’s talks with India’s nat’l security adviser

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, on a three-day official visit to India, said today that he has discussed with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit K Doval the proposal of working together to deal with current developments in Myanmar and the security implications for the two countries.

Mahmud, who began his visit by meeting Doval at the Sardar Patel Bhavan in the heart of New Delhi this morning, told reporters that the ongoing developments in Myanmar and their spill-over effects in Bangladesh and India figured prominently in the talks.

"We discussed the issue but just one meeting cannot lead to a joint action plan," he replied when asked if India and Bangladesh plan to formulate a coordinated strategy on this.

Mahmud said the security issue in the context of Myanmar developments dominated the talks during his visit so far and the subject would figure again when he meets Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with their respective delegations at the Hyderabad House this evening.

Maintaining peace and stability was essential to continue with the pace of economic developments in both India and Bangladesh.

Mahmud said the Rohingya refugee issue and their repatriation to Myanmar also figured in his meeting with Doval, besides India-Bangladesh relations and how to take forward the ties.