Mujibnagar govt members recognised as freedom fighters: Faruk E Azam

All members of the Mujibnagar Government have been recognised as freedom fighters, Faruk E Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, said today.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, he said, "It is a historical fact that the Mujibnagar Government led the Liberation War. The Mujibnagar Government itself, along with all forces officially recognised by it, will be acknowledged as freedom fighters."

Addressing concerns over the status of auxiliary personnel, he added, "Those who were auxiliary freedom fighters have not been disrespected. The salaried employees under the Mujibnagar Government have been termed Muktijuddher Shohojogi (associate of the Liberation War). There has been no discrimination in state allowances or other benefits -- everyone is treated equally."

Faruk stressed the importance of preserving the factual history of the Liberation War.

"We must establish the objective truth of history. A state was formed through the Liberation War -- an indelible pride of the nation. We do not wish to make it controversial with unfounded claims. We are making every effort to ensure the war remains honoured, not disputed," he said.

He further said, "The entire nation is part of the Liberation War. Without nationwide participation, victory would not have been possible."

Meanwhile, last night, the government issued the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs released the official gazette as directed by the president.

Commenting on the ordinance, the adviser said the definition of a freedom fighter, as originally outlined in 1972, has been reinstated.