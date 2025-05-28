Most interim govt members not citizens of Bangladesh, claims Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas has alleged that the majority of members in the interim government are not citizens of Bangladesh.

"The interim government was the people's desired government -- a government of trust. But we have received nothing from this government. Most of its members are not citizens of this country," he said.

He made the remark this afternoon while speaking at a youth rally titled "Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth", organised jointly by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman had addressed the programme virtually from London as the chief guest.

Mirza Abbas said, "They say they will implement reforms before holding elections, but they have failed to do so in nine months, and they won't be able to do it in nine years either."

"They say they will take tough decisions -- but they don't even know what those decisions are," he added.

Questioning the government's actions, Abbas said, "What are you doing with Saint Martin's Island, the corridors, and Starlink? Do you think we don't understand? We do. Don't take the people of this country for fools."

He also alleged "patriotic people are now living in fear", saying, "Every time we speak out, you threaten to 'finish the job'. But we know -- you can't finish anything. This government is rotten from head to toe."

"They will cause more harm than even the Awami League," Abbas said, reiterating his claim that the interim government, instead of representing people's aspirations, has delivered "only neglect and disregard" in its nine months in office.

He also claimed certain individuals were extorting money "under protection" and urged party activists to resist such acts.