Milon’s body exhumed 58 days after burial

He was killed during student protests on July 19

The body of Muslim Uddin Milon, a goldsmith who was shot dead during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur on July 19, was exhumed yesterday, 58 days after his burial.

The body has been taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy following a court order for investigation into his death.

During the exhumation, Ahmed Sadat, assistant commissioner (Land) and also executive magistrate, was present along with investigating officer of the case, law enforcement officials, and Milon's family members.

Ahmed Sadat told journalists that Milon's body was exhumed in accordance with the court's directive to ensure a proper investigation.

Milon, a resident of East Ganeshpur area, was killed on July 19 during clashes involving students, police and Awami League men in City Bazar area. He was buried on July 20 without an autopsy.

On August 27, Milon's wife filed a murder case accusing 17 persons, including former Rangpur-6 lawmaker and former Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.