Memorial for martyrs postponed, new date to be announced: Nahid

The memorial event to honour the martyrs of the recent student-led mass uprising, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced later, Information Adviser Nahid Islam told reporters at a press conference held at the Secretariat today.

The health ministry has confirmed a list of 728 martyrs, with 20,263 people injured during the movement, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government had set September 14 as the date for the memorial, according to a BSS report.

The decision to hold the event was made during the second meeting of the Adviser's Council Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

Following the meeting, Salehuddin, who also oversees the Ministry of Science and Technology, announced that an estimated budget of Tk 5 crore had been approved for the event, which was to take place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Families of the martyrs and students who participated in the movement were expected to attend the memorial.