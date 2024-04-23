Media’s role crucial in protecting children’s rights

Say speakers, 15 journalists win Meena Media Awards

Fifteen journalists were honoured with Unicef Meena Media Awards yesterday for their reporting on children’s issues. The event was held at a hotel in the capital. Photo: Star

Media has an important role in voicing the needs of children, said speakers at the 18th edition of the Meena Media Awards giving ceremony yesterday.

They also said this award for journalists has created awareness on children's rights.

Unicef yesterday honoured 15 Bangladeshi journalists, including three child journalists with the award, for their outstanding reporting on children's issues at a hotel in the capital.

Speaking as the chief guest, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the media has an important role in voicing the needs of children. Their insightful analysis of children's issues provides crucial guidance for both society and policymakers. She urged journalists to take meaningful action in ensuring children's rights.

Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh, said, "The news reports, photographs, and videos not only highlight the needs of children, but also what can be done to make their lives better."

Prof Gitiara Nasreen of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department at Dhaka University said, "Our journalist community, including aspiring child journalists, will continue to write about the pressing issues that impact the lives of children in Bangladesh."

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said this award has created awareness about children's rights. At the same time, the award also helps encourage journalists to work for their rights, he added.

"There are many children who are deprived of their rights, and many whose potential is yet to be flourished. As a result, the nation is also deprived of those intellectuals, at a large scale," Anam said.

Md Jahangir Alam, director-general of Bangladesh Television; Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, writer and educationist; Reaz Ahmed, executive editor of Dhaka Tribune; Shameem Akhtar, filmmaker and lecturer at Pathshala Institute; and Unicef national goodwill ambassador Bidya Sinha Saha Mim also spoke at the programme.

Winners of the Unicef Meena Media Awards 2023 are -- Ahmadul Hassan of Prothom Alo; Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Note; Md Rakibul Hasan Tamim and Md Jasim Uddin, both from Dhaka Post; Musa Mollick and Nazrul Islam, both from Dhaka Post; Sadhan Kumar Sarker of Daily Protidiner Bangladesh; Sharmin Rima of Cvoice24.com, and Udisa Islam of Bangla Tribune.

Md Sazid Hossain of Daily Prothom Alo won the award for photojournalism. In video journalism -- Md Boni Amin of Jamuna Television, and Md Shabuj Mahmud of Independent Television won awards.

Winners in the under 18 age group are -- Md Safayet Hossain Shanto of Daily Ajker Sundarban in Photojournalism; MD Mojahid Islam of ATN Bangla in Video Journalism; and Md Naime Islam of economicnews24.com in Print Journalism.

Unicef received over 1,000 submissions this year, three times more than last year's entries.

A nine-member expert panel of judges -- creative writers, media professionals from both print and broadcast media, photographers, and academics -- selected the awardees among 65 nominees in 12 categories.