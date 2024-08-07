Md Mainul Islam appointed IGP

Contractual appointment of Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as the IGP not renewed

Md Mainul Islam has been appointed as the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP).

He was the commandant of Traffic and Driving School.

The Public Security division of the Home Ministry appointed him in a circular issued last night.

Meanwhile, the contractual appointment of Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as the IGP was canceled in a separate circular on the same day.

Chowdhury was appointed as the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police on September 21, 2022.