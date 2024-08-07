Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:19 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:27 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Md Mainul Islam appointed IGP

Contractual appointment of Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as the IGP not renewed
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:19 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:27 AM
Md Mainul Islam

Md Mainul Islam has been appointed as the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP).

He was the commandant of Traffic and Driving School.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Public Security division of the Home Ministry appointed him in a circular issued last night.

Meanwhile, the contractual appointment of Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as the IGP was canceled in a separate circular on the same day.

Chowdhury was appointed as the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police on September 21, 2022.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে শুনানি শেষে বিচারক এম এ আউয়াল এই রায় দেন।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উচ্চাভিলাসী কিছু কর্মকর্তার কারণে আন্দোলনে হতাহত হয়েছে: আইজিপি

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification