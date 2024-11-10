MBBS entrance exam on Jan 17, BDS on Feb 28

The MBBS entrance exams for the 2024-2025 academic year will be held on January 17 while Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) entry tests on February 28.

The dates were finalised at a meeting today at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at Secretariat in the capital.

Professor Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin Matubbar, director of Medical Education at the Directorate General of Health Education (DGME), confirmed the decision to The Daily Star.

He said that the exam dates were set with agreement from all stakeholders, with several other related topics discussed during the session.