Mass uprising: Domestic tribunal with int'l support needed to try accused

Says Toby Cadman, a top human rights lawyer, as he meets chief adviser

Toby Cadman, a top human rights lawyer, extradition specialist and the joint head of the London-based The Guernica 37 law firm, met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today to discuss the need to establish a domestic tribunal with international support to try people accused of committing crimes against humanity during the student-led mass uprising.

Cadman said Bangladesh quickly needs to establish an effective domestic legal framework for truth, justice, and accountability that was properly supported by the international community and endorsed by the people of Bangladesh.

In presenting a number of proposals to the chief adviser, he said they were ready to support Bangladesh in an effort to develop a framework for the extradition of persons involved in crimes against humanity, economic crimes, and political corruption who fled the country with their ill-gotten assets.

The chief adviser heard his proposals and asked him to make a written submission. He said his government is committed to holding internationally acceptable trials of the people who ordered and carried out the massacre during the student-led revolution.

Professor Muhammad Yunus said one of the top priorities of the Interim Government is to bring back billions of dollars laundered during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year-long autocratic regime.