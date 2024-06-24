Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:04 AM

Man stabbed to death 'by neighbor'

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by one of his neighbours in Juri upazila, Moulvibazar early yesterday.

The deceased, Eidul Hasan Arman, 22, from Gorergaon village, was an expatriate in Saudi Arabia. Rafiq Mia, one of Arman's relatives, was injured as he tried to resist the attacker.

Meanwhile, police arrested four people: Tanveer Ahmad, 22, his father Eraz Mia, 55, brother Tuhin Ahmad, 19, and uncle Taj Mia, 55, in connection with the killing, said Juri Police Station Sub-inspector Rafiqul Islam.

Rahima Akhtar, mother of the deceased, alleged that Tanveer called her son out of the house at night and stabbed him.

Police are investigating the matter, said Officer-in-Charge SM Main Uddin.

