Man shot dead in Ctg

A youth was shot dead by a group of assailants in Shamsher Para locality of Chandgaon in Chattogram city yesterday afternoon.

The deceased, Aftab Uddin Tahsin, 28, was allegedly a member of a gang led by Sarwar, a Shibir cadre, in Bayezid Bostami area, said police.

Members of a rival group, led by Sazzad Hossain alias Chhoto Sazzad, from the same area, is suspected to be behind the murder.

Sazzad and Sarwar groups have long been engaging in conflicts over establishing supremacy in the area, said police.

The assailants came on a black microbus and shot Tahsin at a tea stall in the area around 5:00pm, said OC Aftab Uddin of Chandgaon Police Station.

Locals took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body has been kept at CMCH morgue for autopsy.

On August 29, two youths were shot dead, suspected to be by Sazzad and his men, in the same area.