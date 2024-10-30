Man recently released on bail beaten to death in Sabujbagh

A man was beaten to death by "locals" in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Ramzan Yasin Ali, officer-in-charge of Sabujbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star that locals detained Ramzan in Baikdya area around 4:45pm and beat him to death.

"He had several cases filed against him," the OC said, adding that locals caught him when he entered the area.

Police sources said that Ramzan was arrested few months ago with firearms and came out on bail recently after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

He had around a dozen cases filed against him, including charges of possession of illegal arms, drug dealing, robbery, and gun violence. He was a known criminal active in the Khilgaon, Bashabo, Sabujbagh, Mugda, and Madartek areas.

A police team has visited the scene, and the body is being sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy, the OC said.