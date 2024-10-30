Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 07:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 07:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Man recently released on bail beaten to death in Sabujbagh

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 07:54 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 07:58 PM

A man was beaten to death by "locals" in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Ramzan Yasin Ali, officer-in-charge of Sabujbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star that locals detained Ramzan in Baikdya area around 4:45pm and beat him to death.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"He had several cases filed against him," the OC said, adding that locals caught him when he entered the area.

Police sources said that Ramzan was arrested few months ago with firearms and came out on bail recently after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

He had around a dozen cases filed against him, including charges of possession of illegal arms, drug dealing, robbery, and gun violence. He was a known criminal active in the Khilgaon, Bashabo, Sabujbagh, Mugda, and Madartek areas.

A police team has visited the scene, and the body is being sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy, the OC said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ফুটবল

মনিকা-ঋতুপর্ণার গোলে নেপালকে হারিয়ে আবার চ্যাম্পিয়ন বাংলাদেশ

সাফ নারী চ্যাম্পিয়নশিপে বাংলাদেশের মেয়েদের এটি টানা দ্বিতীয় শিরোপা।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৫ আগস্টের আগে-পরে কোনো মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন গ্রহণযোগ্য নয়: ভলকার তুর্ক

৪৬ মিনিট আগে