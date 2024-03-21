Malibagh restaurant fire injures three

Three restaurant staffers suffered burns while working in a kitchen in Dhaka's Malibagh area yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at Hazrat Shahjalal Hotel and Restaurant, located on the ground floor of a three-storey building, around 6:15pm, Ariful Islam, senior station officer at Khilgaon Fire Station, told The Daily Star.

The fire was extinguished before the fire engine reached the spot, he added.

The injured -- Maruf, 16, Julhas, 17, and Sabuj, 24, -- were taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

The incident comes less than a month after the Bailey Road fire tragedy. On the night of February 29, a fire broke out in a seven-storey shopping mall located in the New Bailey Road of Dhaka, killing 46 people.