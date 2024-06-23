Bangladesh
Sun Jun 23, 2024 02:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 02:14 PM

Major police reshuffle: 40 officials transferred

Star Digital Report
In a major reshuffle, 40 top and mid-ranked police officials were transferred to new postings today.

The transfers were made by the home ministry through three circulars signed by Sirajum Munira, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division.

Among those transferred, additional inspector general (supernumerary) Krishana Pada Roy, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner, was reassigned to Police Headquarters in Dhaka. The other officials transferred include nine Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), 15 recently promoted additional DIGs, and 15 superintendents of police (SPs).

 

