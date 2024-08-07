Maj Gen Ziaul detained after plane brought back from runway

DGFI then took him back to Dhaka Cantonment

Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who was relieved of his post in the army yesterday, was detained in dramatic circumstances around midnight on Tuesday after the plane he was on was brought back from the Dhaka airport runway to the boarding bridge.

It was learnt that DGFI members took him back to Dhaka Cantonment.

Ziaul Ahsan was arrested Emirates Flight 585 was made to taxi back to the boarding bridge from the runway, sources at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said.

Major General Ziaul Ahsan, served as Director General of National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre since 2022 before he was relieved of duty.

Before that, he was the director of that company.

Ziaul Ahsan became the vice-captain of Rab-2 in 2009 when he was a major. In the same year, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and appointed director of the intelligence wing of the Rab headquarters. From that time many controversies were created about him.