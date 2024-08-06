Maj Gen Zia relieved, top army posts reshuffled

Some top posts of the Bangladesh Army have been reshuffled, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan, the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), has been relieved from service.

Maj Gen ASM Ridwanur Rahman was appointed the NTMC DG. Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam's job has been entrusted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reads the release.

Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim has been made Chief of General Staff of the Army. Lt Gen Mujibur Rahman has been made General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Lt Gen Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury has been made Quarter Master General.

Lt Gen Mohammad Shaheenul Haque has been made Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), the release added.