Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:09 PM

Bangladesh

Mainul Hasan new DMP commissioner; Shahidur Rahman RAB DG

Mainul Hasan new DMP commissioner; Shahidur Rahman RAB DG

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mainul Hasan has been made the new commissioner (current) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Besides, Additional IGP AKM Shahidur Rahman has been made the new director general of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

The circular stated that the appointments will come into effect immediately, public security division of the home ministry said in a circular issued in this regard today.

Mainul, who was posted at the Criminal Investigation Department, will replace outgoing commissioner Habibur Rahman while Shahidur, who was posted at the police headquarters, will replace Harun or Rashid, who will join the police headquarters as an additional IGP.

Habibur Rahman, DMP commissioner, was transferred to police department as additional IGP of police.

interim government bangladeshNew IGP of Bangladeshnew Rab DGNew Bangladesh Government
