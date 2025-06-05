Mahbubul Haque’s death anniversary today

Today is the 51st death anniversary of Mahbubul Haque, a prominent political figure, managing editor of the then Daily Pakistan Observer and editor of the Daily Purba Desh, and former member of Pakistan National Assembly from East Pakistan.

He was also a parliamentary labour leader, and president of East Pakistan Railway Employees League, said a press release.

On the occasion, a commemorative meeting has been organised at Kendriya Farhad Nagar Mahbubul Haque Uchcha Bidyalaya, a high school established in his memory.