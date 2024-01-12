Long weekends and potential holiday dates in 2024

For those looking to break up the monotony of the week-to-week work grind, mini vacations on long weekends provide a splendid opportunity.

In Bangladesh, most workplaces and educational institutions have weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, so national holidays that fall on Sundays or Thursdays provide the perfect opening for those with the mind and heart of a wanderer.

With some national holidays falling on Mondays or Wednesdays, travellers also have the option to take a strategic day off on Sundays or Thursdays to extend their weekends and take a sizable break from day-to-day life.

Here are some of the dates this year that may provide these opportunities:

February: International Mother Language Day, Shab-e-Barat

The International Mother Language Day on February 21 (Wednesday) and Shab-e-Barat on February 26* means that taking days off on Thursday, February 22 and Sunday, February 25 could result in quite a long holiday period early on in the year.

March: Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, Children's Day

In March, the weekend of the 15th and 16th is followed by the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Children's Day on March 17. This three-day long weekend is perfect for a short trip somewhere close by to escape the heat and stress of the city.

April: Shaeb-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr falls in April this year, and the Eid holidays on April 11-13* are immediately followed by Pahela Baishakh on April 14. Those with flexible schedules and sympathetic employers could even take April 8 and 9 off to take a huge eight-day vacation starting on Shab-e-Qadr on April 7*.

May Day, Buddha Purnima

May Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so there's the opportunity to take Thursday off and combine the weekend to make space for a four-day holiday. The same could be done with Buddha Purnima, which takes place on May 22*, another Wednesday.

June: Eid-ul-Azha

June provides by far the best opportunity to take the longest vacation of the year using national holidays. Following the weekend of June 14 and 15, the three day vacation for Eid-ul-Azha falls on June 16-18*. Two opportunistic days off on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 could result in a nine-day long vacation extending into the weekend after it. The last weekend of June is on the 29th and 30th, extending into the July 1 bank holiday, creating yet another long weekend.

July: Ashura

Ashura falls on July 17*, which is a Wednesday. For those who can squeeze out a day off on Thursday, July 18, a four-day vacation beckons.

August: National Mourning Day, Janmashtami

The National Mourning Day on August 15 falls on a Thursday, providing the chance for a quiet long weekend. Janmashtami on August 26, a Monday, could result in a four-day weekend given a rain check is taken on the Sunday preceding it.

September: Eid-e-Miladunnabi

Similar to Janmashtami in August, Eid-e-Miladunnabi on September 16* falls on a Monday. A day off on Sunday would lead to another four-day vacation.

October: Durga Puja

The Durga Puja is observed as a national holiday during Bijoya Dashami, which falls on October 13 this year, a Sunday. A short 3-day vacation during the change of season will be possible during this time.

December: Victory Day, Christmas

The holiday on December 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day, falls on Monday, and Christmas in 2024 falls on a Wednesday. In December, travellers get two chances to take four-day weekends and go on a refreshing winter vacation.

*Dates subject to moon sightings