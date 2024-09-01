Locals suffer for collapsed bridge

A Bailey bridge constructed by the Roads and Highways Department over Charalgi Canal in Ishwarganj upazila, Mymensingh, collapsed on August 21 after heavy rains eroded the soil from its base.

Locals reported that the bridge's base had already become vulnerable due to the prolonged use of heavy vehicles, including truckloads of goods, amid insufficient monitoring.

The bridge, which connected Uchakhila-Bottola Balurghat Road with Mymensingh district headquarters and Dhaka, was vital for approximately 30,000 people from Uchakhila, Moricharchar, Charalgi, Taan Molamari, Nama Molamari, Boroikandi, Maizpara, and Mathpara villages.

Following the collapse, local authorities constructed a temporary bamboo bridge to allow pedestrians to cross the canal. However, vehicular movement remains suspended, causing significant inconvenience for commuters travelling to Mymensingh and Dhaka.

Amjad Ali, a farmer from Charalgi village, highlighted the bridge's impact on local agriculture.

Farmers, who transport large quantities of vegetables to markets in Mymensingh and Dhaka, are now struggling due to the bridge's closure.

Sulaiman Mia, another farmer, noted that alternate routes are both time-consuming and costly.

The suspension of the bridge has also affected around 500 battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaws that used to transport passengers daily.

The closure has caused further difficulties for students at educational institutions on both sides of the bridge.

Abul Hashem from Boroikandi village reported that students are forced to use the bamboo bridge, which poses safety risks.

Mumtaz Begum, a ninth-grader from Maizpara village, expressed hope for a swift repair of the Bailey bridge, emphasising that while the bamboo bridge is a temporary solution, a permanent fix is essential.

Sarmina Sattar, the upazila nirbahi officer of Ishwarganj, confirmed that the bamboo bridge is a temporary measure and that repairing the Bailey bridge will take time.

Md Anwarul Hasan Khan Selim, chairman of Uchakhila union parishad, said the RHD had constructed the Bailey bridge last year after heavy rains damaged a culvert previously installed by the Local Government Engineering Department.

KBM Saddam Hossain, executive engineer of RHD in Mymensingh, said a report has been sent to the relevant ministry requesting immediate repairs to the Bailey bridge to alleviate public sufferings.