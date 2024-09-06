Local BNP leader 'beaten to death' in Gazipur

Witnesses say he was assaulted in intra-party feud; local BNP says AL men attacked him

A BNP leader of Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila was beaten to death today.

The deceased, Emdadul Haque Aklu, served as the president of BNP's ward no. 6 unit in Muktarpur union under the upazila, reports our local correspondent.

According to locals, the incident took place during a factional clash between two rival BNP groups in Nashu Market area of the ward around noon.

However, the Kaliganj BNP unit alleged that Awami League members were responsible for the attack.

Bablu Mia, general secretary of BNP's Kaliganj upazila unit, claimed that Emdadul had been previously abducted by local Awami League men during the protests and movement in July.

"This morning, while on his way to a shop, 10 to 15 Awami League men assaulted him and beat him to death," Bablu alleged.

Kaliganj Police Station's Inspector of Investigation, Maruf Hossain, confirmed the death and said the body is currently at Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.

He added that an autopsy will be conducted, but further details about the incident will be divulged after clarification of conflicting reports.

Attempts to reach local Awami League leaders for comment were unsuccessful.