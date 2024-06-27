Liveability Index: Dhaka falls two places, ranks 6th least liveable city

Deciduous trees can help counter the heat trapping in the concrete jungle of Dhaka. FILE PHOTO: STAR

Dhaka slipped two notches to 168th in the Economist Group's Global Liveability Index 2024 report.

The city was ranked 166th last year but this year it has been ranked 168th, one place above Karachi.

Vienna, Copenhagen, Zurich, Melbourne, and Calgary were ranked at the top while the five least liveable cities in the list were Damascus, Tripoli, Algiers, Lagos, and Karachi.

The index ranks the liveability of 173 cities across five key categories, including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

"Overall, the average score across the 173 cities in our survey has increased to 76.1 out of 100, but the improvement is only marginal, held back by geopolitical conflicts, civil unrest and a housing crisis across many of the cities in our survey," the report said.