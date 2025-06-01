Lightning, electrocution kill 2 women

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Sun Jun 1, 2025 01:10 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 01:51 AM

Two women died in separate incidents of lightning strike and electrocution in Kendua upazila of Netrokona yesterday.

Meem Akter, 14, a madrasa student, was struck by lightning while bringing cattle home during rain at Dumri village of Goradoba union around 2:30pm.

Family members rushed her to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

In another incident, Marufa Akter, 30, a housewife, died from electrocution after coming in contact with the wet floor of the bathroom, which was electrified from a snapped live wire through the tin roof. The incident happened around 6:30am at Roailbari village in Amtala union.

Marufa was rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kendua Police Station, confirmed both incidents and said the bodies have been handed over to respective families without autopsy.

