Legal notice seeks list of presidential pardons of 33yrs

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday served a legal notice seeking a list of convicted persons whose sentences have been waived, commuted and suspended by presidents between January 1991 and July 2024 under Article 49 of the constitution.

The article says, "The President shall have power to grant pardons, reprieves and respites and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority."

Barrister Md Omar Farooq sent the legal notice to the secretaries at the ministries of home, law, cabinet division and the president's office, asking them to provide him with the list in 15 days.

The lawyer requested the notice recipients to explain under which process those convicted persons' sentences have been commuted or suspended.