Law Commission gets new chairman, 2 members

The government has appointed a new chairman and two members of Bangladesh Law Commission for the next three years.

Justice Zinat Ara, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as chairman of the commission, and Justice Shamim Hasnain, a retired judge of its (SC) High Court Division, and Professor Dr Nayeema Haque, an academician, have been appointed as members of the commission.

The law ministry issued three separate gazette notifications to this effect today.

The post of law commission chairman fell vacant after the then chairman Justice Khairul Haque, who drew attention at home and abroad for some of his momentous judgements and works during his tenure as chief justice, resigned from the chairman of the Law Commission on August 13 year.

The posts of its members felt vacant after Justice ATM Fazle Kabir and Justice Abu Bakar Siddiquee resigned from the posts on October 1.