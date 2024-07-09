Lavish lifestyle with illegal money now latest fashion

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has said some court officials' tendency to take bribes for placing cases before the judges has long been polluting the judiciary.

Speaking at a discussion in the capital yesterday, he urged all to give him information about corruption in the judiciary through the Supreme Court registrar general's office.

"There is no denying the fact that information about the tendency to indulge in corruption by different court officials is gradually heightening our concern and making us alarmed.

"…I have found our judges to be incredibly talented and most of them want to continue their work with honesty. But we don't have the right to tarnish the image of the judges for the sake of a few officials and employees. We know that denying or avoiding problems is the sign of cowards. Rather, an organisation becomes efficient through proper self-criticism. We do not want to shy away from criticism. We want to accept criticism and ensure maximum transparency in the judicial process," he said.

The National University organised the discussion titled "Bangabandhu's commentary on corruption and building corruption free society" at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital's Segunbagicha.

The chief justice said corruption has increased in comparison with the gradually increasing rate of literacy.

"Laws alone do not solve all problems and address corruption. Awareness and social movement are needed for this."

Justice Obaidul said young people have to ask whether their parents earned their money in a fair way.

"Wives must be curious about whether a part of the wealth of their husbands is illegal. Friends and families should be aware whether their relatives were making their incomes in the right way. This is the first step of social awareness. If the corrupt father, husband or colleague cannot be isolated and boycotted, the deep wounds from corruption will never be healed and the disease will not be cured," he added.

He said corruption is not only depriving the people from the benefits of development, but is also destroying the traditional values.

"The show of wealth has now become a matter of competition and enjoying luxury services with illegal money has become the latest fashion. No one wants to know about the source of this money. Rather, many are feeling jealous ... . Corruption has exhausted our sense of shame and made the pride of honesty meaningless."

The chief justice said strict enforcement of laws is needed to fight corruption.