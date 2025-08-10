‘Land, rights, recognition’

Indigenous leaders reiterate longstanding demands

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was observed across the country yesterday with colourful processions and cultural events.

In Rangamati, dressed in traditional attire, men, women and children from the Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Tanchangya, Pangkhu and other indigenous communities marched from the municipality premises to the District Art Academy. The programme began with the release of balloons and featured traditional dances.

Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) Central Vice-President and former lawmaker Ushatan Talukder, speaking at a discussion on the Rangamati Municipality premises, said despite changes in government over the years, no administration in Bangladesh has been willing to grant rights or recognition to the country's indigenous peoples.

He said the issues of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) could be resolved quickly if the government acted with generosity and sincerity. "We see one system of governance across Bangladesh and another in the hilly areas. Because of this, we are not safe to walk freely, are deprived of our right to education, and have endured a long history of oppression and exploitation," he said.

Ushatan called for unity to protect indigenous existence, identity and rights, and to implement the CHT Peace Accord.

Also speaking at the event were Bangladesh Adivasi Forum (CHT region) President Prakriti Ranjan Chakma, former National Human Rights Commission member Nirupa Dewan, and educationist and cultural activist Shishir Kanti Chakma.

In Khagrachhari, the day was observed with the theme "Effective use of artificial intelligence in establishing the rights of indigenous peoples and building the future."

A colourful procession, organised by the International Indigenous Day Celebration Committee, started from Mahajan Para Surjoshikha Club and ended at Khagrapur, with participants in traditional dress parading through the streets.

A discussion followed, during which speakers presented seven demands: signing the UN declaration on indigenous rights; constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples and inclusion of their history, culture and heritage in textbooks; full implementation of the CHT Accord; formation of a separate land commission for plains indigenous peoples; ensuring traditional and customary land rights in the CHT and plains; justice for rape victims in Khagrachhari and across the country; and the unconditional release of members of the Bawm community.

The discussion was chaired by Chathowai Mong Marma, president of the celebration committee. Distinguished social worker and indigenous leader Sudhakar Tripura was the chief guest, with Monotosh Tripura as moderator.