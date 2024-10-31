Kutubuddin appointed honorary consul of Timor-Leste

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy and Envoy Textiles Ltd, has been appointed as the honourary consul of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in Bangladesh, said a letter signed by Bendito dos Santos Freitas, the minister of foreign affairs and cooperation of Timor-Leste.

Kutubuddin was awarded the Title of Knight Officer of the Spanish Royal Order of Merit by the King of Spain in 2020.

He is the former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

He was also awarded with the Business Person of the Year 2016 by DHL and The Daily Star.