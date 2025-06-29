Khulna bypass road unrepaired for over 15yrs

The 2.37-kilometre Sheikh Abu Naser Bypass Road in Khulna city, stretching from Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital to the City Bypass intersection, has been in a state of utter disrepair for over 15 years.

Thousands of people from Beel Pabla, Arongghata, Dumuria, Khalishpur, Daulatpur, and Boyra areas use the road daily. It is also a gateway for more than 400 oil tankers transporting fuel from the state-owned Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna depots in Khalishpur.

Despite this, no maintenance work has been carried out since the road was constructed in the 2008-09 fiscal year under a Tk 14 crore project of the Khulna Development Authority.

Over the years, the road's bitumen surface has eroded entirely, leaving loose bricks exposed. Countless small and large potholes have developed along the stretch, making vehicular movement highly risky. During the dry season, dust blankets the area, while in the monsoon, the road becomes muddy with puddles forming in the potholes.

"Every year we expect that the road will be repaired, but it never happens," said Mahamuda Khatun, a local.

Locals voluntarily repaired the road two years ago using donated bricks and sand, but the initiative provided only short-term relief.

"We've repeatedly appealed to the authorities concerned to repair the road, but no one responded," said Hemayet Hossain, former president of Madinabagh Janakalyan Samity.

Several important establishments, including Khulna Specialised Hospital, BNS School and College, Naval Admission Centre, Sector Office of Border Guard Bangladesh, KMP Police Lines, and the Tax Office, are located on the eastern side of the road.

Contacted, KDA Executive Engineer Montasir Mamun said, "KDA had built the road, but later received no budget for its maintenance. We requested both the Khulna City Corporation and the Local Government Engineering Department in 2010 and again in 2014 to take over its responsibility, but nothing happened."

KCC Chief Engineer Md Moshiuzzaman said they were working to repair 1.5 kilometres of the total 2.37-kilometre road since April 13 this year at a cost of Tk 19.58 crore.

"The work is expected to be completed by October 31," he added.