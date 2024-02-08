Khaleda Zia on way to hospital for check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan residence this afternoon for a health check-up at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

"Khaleda Zia left her home at 5:15pm today to go to the hospital," BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said a decision on whether she returns home the same day will be made after her check-up.

This will be the former prime minister's first check-up after being discharged from hospital last month. She was in hospital for five months.