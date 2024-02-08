Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 06:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 06:06 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia on way to hospital for check-up

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 06:00 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 06:06 PM
Khaleda returns home
File photo

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan residence this afternoon for a health check-up at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

"Khaleda Zia left her home at 5:15pm today to go to the hospital," BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said a decision on whether she returns home the same day will be made after her check-up.

This will be the former prime minister's first check-up after being discharged from hospital last month. She was in hospital for five months.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়: প্রশাসন-ছাত্রলীগের ‘আন্ডারস্টান্ডিং’

বিক্ষোভকারীরা বলছেন, হলে হলে ছাত্রলীগের দৌরাত্ম্য এবং প্রশাসনের মদদের কারণে অপরাধমূলক ঘটনা ঘটে চলেছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

১৫ রমজান পর্যন্ত মাধ্যমিক, ১০ রমজান পর্যন্ত প্রাথমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান চালু থাকবে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification