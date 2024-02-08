Khaleda at Evercare for regular check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today visited the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for a regular health check-up.

"Khaleda Zia reached the hospital at 6:48pm," BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said decision will be made whether she returns home the tonight after her check-up.

This will be the former prime minister's first check-up after being discharged from hospital last month.

Khaleda was in hospital for five months.