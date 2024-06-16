Katabon pet shops: Some workers to stay back for animals during Eid holidays

Are you looking for a pet or an accessory?

Despite many people leaving the capital to celebrate Eid, some pet shop owners and workers of Katabon have decided to stay back during the holiday to care for the caged birds and cats, many of which are often left uncared for in closed shops during long vacation periods.

The workers said they will not only stay back for business purposes but to save the pets' lives.

The animal business in Katabon, situated near Dhaka University, began in the 1980s and it has around 30 bird shops till now.

The workers said the birds need food at least thrice a day and need frequent cleaning.

Nur-E-Alam Liton, owner of Dream Birds, said, "We do want to go home to enjoy Eid with family but we can't leave the birds as they need food and care. If we leave, they'll die. Either I stay back or one of my employees do."

Md Munna, an employee of Birds World, told The Daily Star, "We need to stay to take care of the birds and the cats. Somebody needs to stay here to save the lives."