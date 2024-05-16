Kamala Bhasin Award seeks applicants

The committee overseeing the "Kamla Bhasin Award for Driving Gender Equality Across South Asia" urged Bangladeshi individuals to apply for the award during an information session held yesterday.

After the death of Kamla Bhasin, the prominent Indian developmental feminist activist, poet, author, and social scientist, on September 25, 2021, Azad Foundation, National Foundation for India, and iPartner-India jointly launched the award.

The information session was organised by the committee at Jaitya Press Club.

"A significant number of applicants from South Asian countries applied in 2022 and 2023. However, there were no applications submitted from Bangladesh in 2023," said Dolon Ganguly, chief functionary of Azad Foundation.

According to the committee, the jury comprises esteemed South Asian women's rights and human rights activists, philanthropists, and journalists.

Annually, the awards will recognise outstanding individuals in two categories: woman (cis or trans) excelling in non-conventional occupations, and man (cis or trans) advocating for gender equality.

The application process commenced on March 8, with a closing date of June 7, 2024. The award ceremony is slated for November 30 at the Habitat Center in New Delhi, India.

Rights activist and advisor of Sangat Khushi Kabir and advocate Nahid Sultana, member of the country core group of Sangat Bangladesh, among others, spoke at the event.