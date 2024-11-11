Bangladesh
Our correspondent, JU
Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:53 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

JU drops 'Bangabandhu’ from institute’s name

Our correspondent, JU
Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:55 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:53 PM
Photo: Collected

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have removed Bangabandhu's name from the "Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture (BICLC)".

The decision to change the name to "Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture", was made at a Syndicate meeting yesterday, said University Registrar Dr ABM Azizur Rahman.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

JU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Sohel Ahmed confirmed that the decision was approved in response to longstanding student demands.

Reacting to the change, Borhan, a student from the institute's 51st batch, said, "We have long been requesting a name change. Previously, people outside the university often misunderstood the focus of our institute because of its name."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি দ্রুত পূরণ করা হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, হল তিনদিনে তৈরি করে দেওয়া সম্ভব না, কিন্তু তিনদিনে দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর করতে পারব।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গভবনের দরবার হল থেকে সরলো বঙ্গবন্ধুর ছবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে