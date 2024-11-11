JU drops 'Bangabandhu’ from institute’s name

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have removed Bangabandhu's name from the "Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture (BICLC)".

The decision to change the name to "Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture", was made at a Syndicate meeting yesterday, said University Registrar Dr ABM Azizur Rahman.

JU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Sohel Ahmed confirmed that the decision was approved in response to longstanding student demands.

Reacting to the change, Borhan, a student from the institute's 51st batch, said, "We have long been requesting a name change. Previously, people outside the university often misunderstood the focus of our institute because of its name."