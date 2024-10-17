JICA, ICT Division jointly launch B-TopSE Program

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the ICT Division jointly launched the B-TopSE Program today.

The launching ceremony was held at the BCC Auditorium, ICT Tower, in the capital's Agargaon area.

The event marks a significant step forward in building the next generation of highly skilled software engineers in Bangladesh, according to a JICA press release.

"The B-TopSE (Bangladesh Top Software Engineer) programme, with the aspirational goal to 'Be a Top Software Engineer,' is modelled after Japan's prestigious 'TopSE' training course," it also said.

This software engineering training course aims to create 'Super Architects,' equipping them with advanced software engineering skills and methodologies to thrive in the ICT industry, it added.

Iwama Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh; Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary of ICT Division; and Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of JICA

Bangladesh Office; were present at the event, among others.