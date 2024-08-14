JCD men attack principal, force her to resign

Activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), a pro-BNP student organisation, allegedly assaulted and forced Rajshahi Government City College Principal Prof Amina Abedin to resign from her post yesterday.

According to witnesses, a group of students met Prof Amina in the morning, requesting her to ban political activities on the college campus.

After she assured them of implementing such a ban, a group of activists, led by the college unit of JCD joint convener Emdadul Haque Limon, entered the campus and began demonstrating, demanding her immediate resignation.

When the principal refused, the group issued a one-hour ultimatum for her to step down.

At 12:30pm, as Prof Amina, accompanied by her husband and son, attempted to leave the college for lunch, JCD members allegedly assaulted them.

Later, at 1:00pm, Rajshahi city BNP senior joint convener Nazmul Huda, along with Limon and other party leaders, entered the principal's office and pressured her to resign.

This correspondent was present in the principal's room from 12:45pm to 1:45pm.

Despite initially resisting, Prof Amina ultimately signed the resignation paper at 1:30pm after JCD men allegedly ousted her husband from the office and attempted to pick up her son.

Prof Amina said she became the principal based on her own merit and felt she had no choice but to resign to protect her family.

"I did not have any other way but to resign as the BNP and Chhatra Dal men attempted to beat my husband and son," she said.

When contacted, BNP leader Nazmul Huda claimed he went to the campus as a "non-political person" to resolve the issue and ensure Prof Amina's safety.

JCD leader Emdadul Haque did not respond to repeated phone calls from this correspondent.