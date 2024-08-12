Jatiya press club: Memberships of Farida, Shyamal ‘revoked’

The two term move unconstitutional

A section of Jatiya Press Club's managing committee yesterday revoked memberships of its president Farida Yasmin, general secretary Shyamal Dutta and managing committee member Shahnaj Siddiqui Soma.

At the same time, senior vice president Hasan Hafiz and joint secretary Md Ayub Bhuiyan were selected as the new president and general secretary respectively.

The decision was taken unanimously during a meeting of the club's managing committee, following demand from the anti-discrimination student movement coordinators, said a notice signed by Hasan and Ayub.

It said the decision was taken as per clause 13 (b) and clause 34. The new president and general secretary were chosen as per clause 14 b (1), (3) and (4) of the club's constitution. Shahnaj said they received the notice.

The Daily Star could not contact Hasan Hafiz and Ayub Bhuiyan for their comments.

Farida and Shyamal in a statement last night said some executive members were trying to take control of the club. "They are trying to grab the club like river chars. They have vandalised the rooms of the president and secretary... Vice president and joint secretary have announced themselves as acting president and secretary unconstitutionally. They have expelled three members and are trying to expel more than 50 others," it read.

It said the club members elect its executive body with a neutral, systematic and participatory election.

"We believe that the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who dreamt a democratic Bangladesh, will not support it," the statement added.