Jamaat leader removed from post for forging UNO’s signature

Acting principal of Hatibandha Model College and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami's Hatibandha upazila unit in Lalmonirhat, Hasen Ali, has been served a show-cause notice and removed from his party position following allegations of forging the UNO's signature on official documents.

According to the upazila administration, Hasen allegedly submitted 13 recruitment files to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education using a scanned copy of UNO Shamim Mia's signature.

"This is outright fraud and forgery. A show-cause notice has been served on Thursday, and an investigation is underway," UNO Shamim Mia told reporters, adding that the forgery came to light after the directorate flagged the documents.

In response to the allegations, Jamaat-e-Islami relieved Hasen of his duties as ameer of Hatibandha upazila, said district Jamaat Ameer Abu Taher.