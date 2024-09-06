Yunus tells students

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus pays tribute to the Armed Forces Division by placing a floral wreath at the Shikha Anirban inside the army headquarters yesterday. Prof Yunus, who visited the division as part of his official duties, laid the wreath to honour the sacrifices and dedication of the members of the Armed Forces. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday called upon the students to return to their classrooms and campuses, as a well-educated and competent generation is required to reap benefits of the revolution.

"Now it's time to go back to study. Schools, colleges and universities have reopened," he said.

The chief adviser made the call in a statement delivered on the occasion of one month of the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime in the face of a student-led mass uprising.

"Today (Thursday), we mark the first month of Bangladesh's second independence. Hundreds of students and people from all sectors made the ultimate sacrifice in what stands as one of the most glorious revolutions in history," he said.

He pointed out that during the revolution, students had to abandon their studies, spend sleepless nights worrying about their friends, and take to the streets by day to resist the brutal regime, often saying goodbye to each other as if for the last time.

Prof Yunus said the students guarded the religious minority communities and their places of worship as well as took the responsibility of managing traffic across the country after the revolution ended.

"I know your study saw a huge disruption," he added.

Noting that Hasina fled the country leaving behind a corrupt state and a fragile economy, he said, "We've taken the responsibility to establish our Bangladesh in its full glory."

The chief adviser said he is committed to fulfilling the dream that young revolutionaries have awakened in the minds of the people of the country to build a new Bangladesh.