Investigation committee formed over scuffle at Secretariat

The government today formed a committee today to probe a scuffle and commotion involving several deputy secretaries at the Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA) yesterday.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MA Akmall Hossain Azad, has been tasked with the investigation and asked to submit a report within seven working days.

In a press release issued today, MoPA Public Relations Officer said, "To investigate the reasons behind the unexpected incident that took place at the Ministry of Public Administration on September 10, 2024, a one-member committee led by MA Akmall Hossain Azad has been formed. The committee is expected to submit its report within seven working days."

The incident followed the ministry's issuance of new appointments for deputy commissioners (DCs) in 59 districts on Monday and Tuesday. The scuffle, which reportedly erupted among batchmates in the public administration, took place in a senior official's room, marking a rare occurrence in the sector.

The ministry also announced the cancellation of the appointments of eight deputy commissioners based on available information. Additionally, four DCs have been transferred.

The process of appointments and transfers will continue based on credible evidence and ongoing administrative needs.