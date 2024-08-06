Interim govt must reflect students’ proposals

Say organisers of anti-discrimination student movement

The organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement pose for a photo during a live television programme yesterday. Photo: Collected

Several organisers of the anti-discrimination student movement last evening said the power must be handed over to the interim government proposed by the students and citizens who protested

Seven coordinators of the movement, including Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, made the announcement through a private television channel.

They emphasised that nothing will be accepted beyond the proposed interim national government, adding that fascists and murderers will be tried and will not be given a chance to escape.

A framework for the interim government in question will be presented to the nation after discussions between thestudents, representatives of thecivil society and political leaders. "No collaboratorsor supporters of fascists will be allowed in the national interim government," said Nahid.

He said they (the student leaders) want to bring change in the overall system of Bangladesh, in which fascism, authoritarianism or "another leader like Sheikh Hasina" can never emerge again.

Responding to a question, Asif Mahmud said they believed they had achieved victory the day the one-point demand was announced, adding that they will remain on the streets until all their demands are met.

About the demands, he said that on the first day the interim government takes office, all political leaders and activists imprisoned over the past 16 years must be released, and all political murders must get justice.

The coordinators said they want the total reformation of the country, and conduct fair and impartial elections for a democratic government.

Another coordinator, Sarjis Alam, credited the success of the movement to the ordinary people of Bangladesh.

Referring to the clashes in the areas of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Chankharpul yesterday, Asif said that shots were fired at the coordinators there as well. "We were able to come here by sheer luck."

Nahid urged the students and people to ensure that no one takes advantage of the current situation to vandalise or loot state establishments.

Addressing the public, he said they must remain peacefully on the streets until the final announcement is made. "State assets belong to the people, and they must be protected. No one should be able to loot."