Inquiry commission can probe all deaths that took place till July 21: law minister

The inquiry commission, headed by a judge of the High Court Division, will take into account all the killings that took place centring the violence surrounding the quota reform protests till July 21.

Besides, the government is planning to increase the number of commission members to three instead of one.

Law Minister Anisul Huq made the disclosure today after a special meeting at the Secretariat regarding the ongoing situation.

The nearly three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, attended by the seven ministers and state ministers, started around 3:20pm.

On July 18, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain issued a notification saying that the commission of Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, a High Court judge, will unearth the reasons behind the deaths of six persons on July 16 and identify those responsible for the deaths and recent incidents of violence, arson, lootings, and terrorist activities.

As the head, Justice Diliruzzaman is expected to visit the places of occurrences soon and complete the inquiry in 30 working days.

Many more students died later.

When asked whether the inquiry commission will probe those incidents, the law minister said the scope of work and term of reference for the inquiry commission has been increased. A notification in this regard has already been sent, he said.

The commission can (consider) the incidents that took place up to July 21, he said.

The law minister further said, "As the scope of work and the scope of the investigation has increased, we are thinking to increase the commission members to three as there is only one member in the commission now."

With the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in chair, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, among others, attended the meeting.

Secretaries and senior secretaries of the ministries concerned, inspector general of police, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), and top officials of law enforcement and intelligence agencies were also present at the meeting.