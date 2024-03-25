Inner Group: the first push for liberation

Students take out a protest march against the 1962 Sharif Education Policy on a Dhaka street. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's birth was a long and bloody affair. Although an independent Bangladesh was born through the declaration of independence by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early hours of March 26, 1971, the first seeds of independence were sown decades earlier. Today we run the first installment of a three-part special series that looks back at some of the seminal events in 1940s, 1950s and 1960s that laid the groundwork before the final push for liberation.



The 1940s witnessed the rise of some of the first movements for self-determination in East Pakistan. Politicians, journalists, and intellectuals like Moazzem Ahmed Chowdhury, Abdul Aziz Bagmar, Sirajul Alam Khan, and many others played a pivotal role in these early struggles for liberation.

Sheikh Mujib, aware and in some cases involved in these efforts, would soon become the most prominent figure leading the liberation struggle in later decades.

This report highlights some of the key movements and groups associated with the struggle, drawing upon accounts from several books on the Liberation War, namely, Dr Mahfuzur Rahman's "Bangali Jatiyotabadi Andolon O Muktijuddho", Mohiuddin Ahmad's "Protinayak," Afsan Chowdhury's "Bangladesher Swadhinata Andoloner Dharabahikotar Itihash", and Morshed S Hasan's "Swadhinatar Potobhumi: 1960 Doshok".

FIRST ATTEMPT TO FREEDOM

Inner Group was a clandestine organisation that began laying the groundwork for Bangladesh's independence even before the formation of Pakistan in 1947.

Founded by Bangalee politician Moazzem Ahmed Chowdhury, the group was made up of a select few Bangalee officers of the Civil Service of Pakistan. Other members included journalist Foyez Amed, Ruhul Kuddus and Kamruddin Ahmed.

From the early 1950s, the Inner Group maintained close ties with the Indian embassy and intelligence agencies. Some of its members also held multiple meetings in Kolkata with Indian intelligence officials. The Indian government even committed to allow installation of a radio transmitter in Meghalaya to support the independence movement, according to Afsan Chowdhury's "Bangladesher Swadhinata Andoloner Dharabahikotar Itihash."

Speaking to The Daily Star, writer and researcher Afsan Chowdhury, said, "The initiative for independence started with Inner Group. The group members were former activists in the student front of the Bangiya Muslim League and were close associates of Bangabandhu.

"Inner Group had a plan to send Sheikh Mujib to London so he could play a key role in raising a powerful movement from abroad. But before that could happen, the military rule was imposed, and the plan fell through."

EAST BENGAL LIBERATION FRONT

In October 1958, as military rule took effect and the activities of the Inner Group waned, some Awami League leaders formed the "East Bengal Liberation Front" in Jamalpur, according to Mohiuddin Ahmad's "Protinayak," Afsan Chowdhury's "Bangladesher Swadhinata Andoloner Dharabahikotar Itihash", and Morshed S Hasan's "Swadhinatar Potobhumi: 1960 Doshok".

Sub-committees of the front were quickly formed in Jamalpur, Netrokona, Tangail, and Kishoreganj.

The Front, also seeking Indian assistance, aimed to break free from Pakistan through an armed struggle.

In March 1959, several leaders of the Front went to Kolkata, where they met communist leader Suren Ghosh, who introduced them to Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

However, Nehru expressed his inability to provide arms to the Front at that point citing the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement between India and Pakistan.

Prominent leaders such as Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Maulana Bhasani, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque and writer and politician Abul Mansur Ahmad were all aware of the Front's activities, according to according to Mohiuddin Ahmad's "Protinayak".

In the early stages of the Front, Sheikh Mujib even provided some cash assistance, the book adds.

Despite limited political influence, the Front promoted the independence movement by printing posters and leaflets. As Front activists plastered these posters in populated areas, they sparked public interest and caused stirs in government circles.

"While several other groups emerged in the 1960s advocating for independence, their actions were limited. But the East Bengal Liberation Front distinguished itself as the first major force actively pushing for autonomy in East Pakistan," writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad told The Daily Star.

EDUCATION MOVEMENT

The student uprising in the 1960s against the Sharif Education Commission was a crucial catalyst. It fueled a sense of Bangalee nationalism and resentment towards the Pakistani government, paving the way for East Pakistan's eventual independence.

In December 1958, just two months after seizing power, President Ayub Khan established a commission, headed by education secretary SM Sharif, to draft a national education policy.

On August 26, 1959, the commission presented Ayub Khan with a comprehensive 350-page draft report outlining a series of reforms for Pakistan's education system. The commission advocated for making Urdu the language of the people of Pakistan. The proposal also recommended extending the two-year BA programme to three years and eliminating free primary education.

The report sparked outrage among East Pakistani students. They vehemently objected to the proposal. This ignited a student movement that first erupted at Dhaka College, rapidly spreading to Dhaka University and ultimately throughout the East Pakistan.

"Students were looking for an opportunity to protest against Ayub Khan. At a time when Suhrawardy was arrested and the Education Commission report also came out, the latter quickly became the target of their protest," said Mohiuddin Ahmad.

AWAMI LEAGUE-COMMUNIST PARTY MEET

As the movement against the Sharif Education Policy gained momentum, multiple secret meetings took in November-December of 1961 among AL general secretary Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, communist party leaders Moni Singh and Khoka Roy and Ittefaq Editor Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia, according to Mohiuddin Ahmad's "Protinayak".

During one of the meetings, Mujib proposed pushing for an independence campaign, the book adds.

Later, Chhatra League general secretary Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and Chhatra Union leader Mohammad Farhad agreed to launch a unified movement.

In November-December of 1961, Chhatra League leaders distributed leaflets in the dark of night, demanding an independent East Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Awami League covertly campaigned for the East Bengal Liberation Front and distributed leaflets, also pushing for independence.

Talking to The Daily Star, writer and liberation war researcher Afsan Chowdhury said, "In regards to Sheikh Mujib's proposal, Moni Singh contacted Russia for advice. But Russia did not want to get involved. The Communist Party did not participate in the freedom campaign until 1968."

In his book "Pratinayak," he writes that in the first week of February 1962, Sheikh Mujib secretly visited Tripura to seek the support of the Indian government for the independence movement. Chhatra Union leader Reza Ali was his companion on this trip.

To avoid being recognised, they bought tickets under the names of two other Chhatra Union leaders.

Talking about this trip, Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "Due to a misunderstanding during the trip, Sheikh Mujib spent a night in an Indian jail. That visit by Sheikh Mujib was not successful. He was arrested under the Public Security Act on February 6, the day after he returned to the country."

Upon release after a few months, Mujib held a meeting with Indian diplomat Shashank Banerjee at the Ittefaq office in Dhaka at the initiative of Ittefaq Editor Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia.

During the meeting, Mujib gave Shashank a letter personally addressed to the Indian prime minister.

The letter included an action plan for declaration of independence from London and forming a government-in-exile by February-March 1963.

Mujib also expressed a desire to meet Nehru about this, according to according to Mohiuddin Ahmad's "Protinayak".

However, due to the ongoing Sino-Indian war at the time, India refused to engage in another conflict. So, Delhi asked Dhaka to wait.

Mujib, however, thought that the delay was caused by Indian bureaucrats.

So, in January 1963, he met Chief Minister Sachindra Lal Singh in Tripura to learn the Indian government's stance.

The chief minister departed for Delhi, leaving Sheikh Mujib in Agartala. In Delhi, Nehru informed Tripura's chief minister that India was aware of Mujib's proposal.

Nehru also advised Mujib to communicate with Delhi only through the Indian Embassy in Dhaka.

APURBO SANGSAD

The East Pakistan Students' Forum, formed in February 1962, was at the forefront of the Sharif Commission Education Policy.

The movement was initially limited due to the martial law, but once martial law was lifted on March 1, 1962, the movement against the Education Policy spread like wildfire.

In a student meeting in Narayanganj in September that year, student leader Abdul Aziz Bagmar made the first public mention of independence.

In his book titled "Swadhinotar Sopno: Unmesh O Orjon," Bagmar quotes himself as saying at the meeting, "East Pakistan will be liberated, and no one will return to educational institutions until this victory is achieved."

The students present the meeting took an oath to this effect.

Bowing to student protest, the government eventually scrapped the report of the education commission.

During the student movement against the Sharif Education Policy, a new organisation named "Apurba Sangsad" (Asthayi Purba Banga Sarkar) was born.

This organisation unveiled the formation of a government it envisioned with renowned poet Begum Sufia Kamal as president and Chhatra League leader Abdul Aziz Bagmar as prime minister.

It also released three manifestos demanding independence of East Pakistan.

"Apurba Sangsad was in fact a group within the Chhatra League. But they had no public activities, and all that was done was done in secret. Their third manifesto, 'Bengali in the Course of History', written by Professor Ahmad Sharif, had quite a vision," Mohiuddin Ahmad said.