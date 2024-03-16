Indian Navy thwarts Somali pirates by intercepting a 'pirate vessel'

The Indian Navy today said one of its warships yesterday intercepted a pirate vessel .

"The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship for conducting acts of piracy on the high seas," the Indian Navy spokesman said in a statement today.

It said the vessel was intercepted by the Indian Navy warship on March 15. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions as per international law, in self-defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers," according to the statement.

The pirates onboard the vessel have been asked to surrender and free the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will, it added.