Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 05:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 06:14 PM

Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner meets BNP leaders in Gulshan

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 05:03 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 06:14 PM
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, held a meeting with senior leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The meeting commenced at 4:00pm, said Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell.

BNP leaders present at the meeting included Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Salauddin Ahmed, Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and Shama Obaid, a member of the party's foreign affairs advisory committee.

This is the first formal meeting between Indian officials and BNP leaders since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

