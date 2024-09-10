India committed to strengthening ties with Bangladesh: Indian High Commissioner

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, said today that India's relation with Bangladesh is very important and both countries will work together to further strengthen their ties.

He made the remarks following a meeting with newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry.

"We have discussed our bilateral relations. We are closely engaged with Bangladesh, and we will continue to work together to take this forward," Pranay said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of strains in relations between the two countries, particularly after the fall of the Awami League government and India's sheltering of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, the Indian envoy reiterated that the relationship remains vital and that India is committed to maintaining close cooperation with Bangladesh.