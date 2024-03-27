Independence Day observed

Like every year, the students of Gazipur’s Iqbal Siddiquee College visited the Jatiyo Smriti Shoudho, otherwise known as the National Martyrs’ Monument, in Savar to commemorate Independence Day yesterday. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN

Bangladesh yesterday observed the Independence Day and the National Day with due solemnity and enthusiasm.

On March 26, 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence following the crackdown on unarmed Bangalees by the Pakistani occupation forces on the midnight of March 25.

After the nine-month Liberation War, Bangladesh achieved its independence on December 16, 1971.

The day was a public holiday.

In the morning, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck paid tributes to the martyrs of Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.

On her return from Savar, Hasina paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi road-32 in Dhaka.

After placing the wreath, she stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, stayed at the museum for some time.

Flanked by central AL leaders, Hasina laid another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The national flag was hoisted atop government and private buildings while the government and semi-government buildings were illuminated.

Different socio-cultural and political organisations observed the day holding elaborate programmes.

National dailies published special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private radio and television channels aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Special prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country, seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation, four national leaders, and martyrs of Liberation War.

Special food was distributed at hospitals, jails, child care and old age homes and daycare centres.

Children's parks and museums remained open throughout the day. Also vessels of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard were opened from 9:00am to 2:00pm for people to visit at Chattogram, Khulna, Mongla, Payra port, and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) terminals in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Barishal and Chandpur.

Programmes were organised in districts, upazilas, and Bangladesh embassies abroad to highlight the significance of the Independence Day.