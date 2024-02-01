Imtiaz Ahmed passes away

Imtiaz Ahmed (Nipu), head of finance, Triune Group, a PR and advertising agency, passed away on Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dhaka. He was 58.

He left behind his wife, a host of relatives, colleagues and friends to mourn his death, said a press release.

He was buried at Rayer Bazar Graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza at Baitun Noor Jame Mosque at South Pirer Bagh, Mirpur.

The management and all of his colleagues at Triune Group have expressed deep shock at his demise.