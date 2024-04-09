Import RMG items directly from us

PM urges Brazil

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira presents a jersey of his country’s national football team to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the capital yesterday. Photo courtesy: Yeasin Kabir joy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged Brazil to directly import readymade garment products from Bangladesh.

"RMG goods from Bangladesh are being exported to Brazil on a limited scale through third parties. It will be more affordable for Brazil if the country directly imports the RMG items from Bangladesh," she said.

The PM made the comments while a delegation of Brazil led by its Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira paid a courtesy call on the former at her office.

Brazil can import more products, including jute and jute goods and leather items, from Bangladesh to keep trade balanced, she continued. Hasina said Bangladesh mainly imports sugar, soybean oil, and cotton from Brazil. "There is a huge scope to increase bilateral trade."

The Brazilian foreign minister handed over an invitation letter of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Hasina to attend the final meeting of the G20 Task Force for the creation of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to be held at Rio de Janeiro on July 24.

Vieira also highly praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Hasina.

Vieira also appreciated Bangladesh's stance on Gaza, saying his country is also against the Israeli attack on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hasina sought help from Brazil for the development of Bangladesh football.

The Brazilian foreign minister gave a jersey of his country's national football team inscribed with Sheikh Hasina to the prime minister as a gift.